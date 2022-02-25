Video of Nancy Wilson, Davey Johnstone and others covering “Here Comes the Sun” premieres Saturday

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Godâs Love we Deliver

Heart‘s Nancy Wilson has recorded a new version of The Beatles‘ “Here Comes the Sun” with longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone and actor/drummer John Stamos, and a video for the cover will premiere this Saturday, February 26, during the 2022 gala for the Hillsides charity taking place in Pasadena, California.

Hillsides is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping children deal with trauma and mental health issues.

You can check out a preview clip of the “Here Comes the Sun” video on Wilson’s Facebook page. John Mahon, a multi-instrumentalist who, like Johnstone, is a longtime member of Elton’s touring band, also contributed to the song.

The year’s fHillsides undraiser, which has been dubbed “Come Together,” will be held at The Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena and also will be streamed live on the organization’s YouTube channel. In addition to the screening of the “Here Comes the Sun” video, the event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, a silent auction and a live, silent auction. Among the hundreds of items and experiences up for bid are virtual meet-and-greets with Wilson, Johnstone, Mahon and Elton John drummer Nigel Olsson, and a drumhead signed by various members of Elton’s band.

To bid on items in advance, visit ComeTogether2022.ggo.bid. You can purchase tickets to the gala or make a donation to the charity at Hillsides.ejoinme.org/ComeTogether2022.

The YouTube livestream of the Hillsides gala starts at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday.

