Edited video of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting suspect’s interrogation after the mass shoting at MSD High School is now public…but his actual confession has been edited out by the State Attorney.

BSO released hours of video from Nikolas Cruz’s interrogation following the mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in February.

During questioning, the 19-year-old claimed he was hearing voices that urged him to carry out the shooting. He said he told his brother Zachary about the voices.

The video also shows Cruz and his brother having a conversation about how their mother would feel about his actions.

Redacted transcripts from the interrogation were released earlier this week.

Cruz’s attorneys wanted to suppress this video saying it could hamper Cruz’s right to a fair trial. However, a judge ruled any non-confession portions should be made public. Portions of the interview were redacted and edited out before the Broward County State Attorney’s Office released the clip because video of Cruz confessing is not being released right now. The State Attorney’s office intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

The post Video Of Parkland Suspect’s Interrogation Released appeared first on 850 WFTL.