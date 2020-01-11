Video Of “Sleeping Beauty” Proposal Goes Viral

If you thought you heard of a really good marriage proposal before, stop and realize that it didn’t come close to this.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler proposed to Dr. Sthuthi David by editing himself and her into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty.

Loechler spent months working with an illustrator to make cartoon versions of himself and his girlfriend. The footage was edited into the original Sleeping Beauty.

Loechler rented out a Boston-area theater and invited some strangers plus family and friends to the screening. David didn’t know what was happening until the proposal scene was shown. She said yes. The two are high school sweethearts.

Ok…so what is the most romantic proposal you’ve ever heard of?