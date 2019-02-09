Video released of FBI’s arrest raid on Roger Stone

Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired video of the FBI’s arrest of President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone on Jan. 25. While showcasing the video Carlson questioned many factors within the arrest, such as the show of force and why rival news crew CNN was on scene an hour before authorities arrived.

Security footage shows a CNN SUV with its camera crew parked across the street from Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home. The cameraman got out and began filming when FBI personnel arrived an hour later.

A team of 29 heavily armed FBI agents in tactical gear arrived at the residence and pounded on the front door, the footage shows. Stone, 66, is seen barefoot and wearing a black T-shirt presenting the phrase “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” He comes out with his hands raised above his head and is put in handcuffs.

“The footage depicts what you’d expect if the FBI raided the home of a Mexican drug lord, maybe even SEAL Team 6 going into [Osama] bin Laden’s compound,” Carlson said.

To watch the video click the link below:

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6000208376001/#sp=show-clip