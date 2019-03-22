Video Released of High Wire Fall in Sarasota

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a 2017 fall by members of the famed Wallenda family aerial act while performing a human pyramid.

Video released by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office shows the moments performers at Circus Sarasota fell 30 feet during a practice run of the Nik Wallenda’s high-wire act two years ago.

The practice was being videotaped in February 2017 when five people in a four-layer pyramid tumbled more than 30 feet to the ground.

All five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but everyone survived. Famed wire-walker Nik Wallenda was involved but not hurt.