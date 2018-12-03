Video Shows Plane Crash into Local Building with Children and Adults Inside

A newly released surveillance video shows the moment a small passenger plane crash into a local business killing both the pilot and the passenger.

The incident occurred Saturday near a cluster of businesses including the Positive Behavior Supports Corporation, a therapy facility which caters to children with autism.

The video shows the plane gliding through the parking lot before it crashed into one of the buildings causing a small explosion.

Despite there being eight staff members and six children inside the building at the time, the only casualties were that of the pilot and the passenger.

No word yet what caused the crash, however, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

