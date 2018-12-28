Video Shows the Moment a Ferrari Driver Drove into Inlet

Authorities are currently investigating an incident were a driver of a Ferrari drove his vehicle into an inlet just moments after speaking to a police officer.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the Palm Beach Inlet.

Video from the officer’s vehicle shows the officer speaking to the driver. Once the officer walks out of view of the dashcam, the driver of the Ferrari then backs the vehicle up before driving forward and into the inlet.

A boater who was passing the area helped pull the driver to safety, however, the vehicle sunk 30 feet below the surface before emergency crews were able to get it out of the water.

It is unclear what caused the accident, but it was said that no injuries were reported.

