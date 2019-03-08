VIDEO: SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns Home

SpaceX is celebrating another successful mission.

The Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean this morning about 200 nautical miles off the coast of Florida.

The capsule carrying about 400 pounds of supplies and equipment, was launched into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on March 1st, and it docked with the International Space Station.

During the decent four parachutes were deployed to ensure a safe landing in the water.

#BREAKING: SpaceX’s #CrewDragon has returned to Earth after spending nearly a week docked to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/DF7YQG0v0A — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 8, 2019

SpaceX is testing the reusable space craft it designed to carry astronauts into space.

This test is leading up to what SpaceX officials hope will be a manned test flight in July.