VIDEO: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying an Indonesian communications satellite into orbit.
Liftoff came at 1:18 a.m. Eastern time.
It was the first time the latest version of the Falcon 9, called the Block 5, was re-launched.
And, it could become the first SpaceX rocket to be launched a third time because the first stage returned to Earth and made a vertical touchdown on a drone ship called
“Of Course I Still Love You,” a few hundred miles off the Florida coast.

The post VIDEO: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alleged Parkland Shooter’s Confession Transcript Released The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/7/18 Broward man fatally shoots child’s step-father, reports say Police find 11 kids living in NM compound while searching for missing boy Melania Trump praises LeBron James following Twitter feud At Least 2 People Dead, 70 Hurt After Truck Explosion on an Italian Highway
Comments