VIDEO: Venezuela Says Drone Attack Targeted President Maduro

The Venezuelan government made more arrests Sunday in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on President Nicolás Maduro, as the crisis-plagued South American nation braced for a possibility of a wider crackdown on dissent.

Interior Minister Néstor Luis Reverol said six “terrorists” had been detained Sunday, a day after the government said drones carrying explosives had targeted Maduro in the midst of a nationally televised address.

Maduro was unharmed in the incident, saying a “shield of love” had protected his life. He accused “far right” extremists linked to Colombia and Venezuelan dissidents living in the United States for the alleged attack during an impassioned speech delivered three hours after the incident.

