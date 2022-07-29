VIDEO: Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

The award-winning slap heard around the world has finally been addressed.

Will Smith released a video on YouTube earlier today discussing his ‘inappropriate’ behavior when he physically assaulted Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, after the host made a ‘GI Jane’ joke aimed towards Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss while presenting the award for documentary feature. Read more at https://t.co/0VT4GGR7UQ pic.twitter.com/DxKqENRfD3 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 28, 2022

Months later, the actor has publicly accepted accountability and addressed that he was ‘in the wrong.’

“I fogged out at that point…it’s all fuzzy,” Smith recalled of the incident.

He then directly apologized to the comedian: “I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Chris Rock mentioned the slap during a standup show on July 24. According to US Weekly, Rock claimed he ‘wasn’t a victim,’ and joked, “yeah, that sh-t hurt. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Smith concluded his statement by discussing the possibility of friendship and forgiveness:

“I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world,” Smith said. “And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Just patiently waiting for the memes to start rolling in…’CAN’T wait to see it!”