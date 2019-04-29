Viewers Had Trouble Seeing the Battle of Winterfell

Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it, last night’s Battle of Winterfell was epic, but many viewers couldn’t see what was happening on the battlefield. The battle was shot in the dark and while most were expecting joy and excitement over the battle, social media viewers of the episode were battling to see what was going on. “Raise your hand if you’ve been watching Game of Thrones and wishing you could see a damn thing,” said one Twitter user. Another user posted a pitch black picture and said, “what I’m seeing on tonight’s episode.” There were some glimmers of light during the battle but if this is a sign of battles to come, you may want to invest in a more hi-tech tv. Could you see what was going on during last night’s Battle of Winterfell? Can you navigate your home in the dark?