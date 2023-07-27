Vin Diesel To Star In Mattel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Movie

The Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots big screen adaptation from Mattel, starring Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel, is continuing in production.

Diesel is “excited” to star in the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie, according to Oscar-nominated producer and Head of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner, who provided an update on the project in a recent interview with Variety.

Brenner said, “Vin is excited. We’re working on developing a script and we’re all very excited about it.”

One of Mattel’s future ideas for its upcoming movies is the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie. A Barney movie, Polly Pocket, American Girl, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, Wishbone, Thomas & Friends, and other ideas are among the studio’s 14 active projects in development.

