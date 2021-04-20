Vin Diesel To Star In Movie Based On Rock’Em Sock’Em Robots

Vin Diesel is set to star in a live-action movie based on Rock’Em Sock’Em Robots – and we swear that’s not a late April Fool’s joke.

The F9 star has signed on for a movie based on the classic Mattel toy – telling the story of ” a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine”.

Mattel is working on several movies based on its toy lines – from Barbie to the card game Uno.

Which is more ridiculous – a movie based on Rock’Em Sock’Em Robots or a movie based on Uno? What are some board games that would actually work well as a movie?