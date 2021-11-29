Vince Gill + Rita Wilson Count Their Blessings in a Festive New Duet

Actress and singer, Rita Wilson has teamed up once again with Vince Gill for a holiday song that expresses the need to be thankful. “Count Your Blessings” finds Rita and Vince singing over a piano. “Every day really is a gift,” Wilson reflects. “As long as we are alive, each day offers hope. Every person has endured some kind of hardship. That is a part of life. To be able to see and recognize the blessings that life also brings keeps me centered and grateful.” Vince and Rita have been longtime friends and he sang on her first album, AM/FM. What are you thankful for this holiday season?