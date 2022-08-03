Vince Neil Performs At Grand Ole Opry

Is Vince Neil going country?

On Tuesday, the Mötley Crüe frontman performed at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry for the first time in his career.

Neil described it as “chilling” to stand on such a legendary stage, before launching into the Crüe classic “Home Sweet Home”.

Mötley Crüe has been on a two-week break from The Stadium Tour, which resumes this Friday in Boston.

