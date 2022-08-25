Vinyl reissue of ‘Holidays Rule’ compilation, featuring Paul McCartney & more, due next month

Craft Recordings

The 2012 compilation Holidays Rule, featuring yuletide-themed tunes from Paul McCartney and a variety of other artists, will be released on vinyl for the first time next month in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The two-LP package, which is pressed on translucent-red vinyl, will be available September 30 and can be preordered now. A limited-edition clear, red and green splatter vinyl variant is available exclusively at CraftRecordings.com.

Holidays Rule is a 17-track collection that includes various musicians putting their spin on seasonal standards. McCartney contributed a rendition of “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” while indie rockers The Shins put their spin on McCartney’s own holiday classic, “Wonderful Christmas Time.”

Other artists who are featured on Holidays Rule include New Orleans soul legend Irma Thomas, Rufus Wainwright, fun. and The Head and the Heart.

Here’s the full Holidays Rule track list:

Side A

fun. — “Sleigh Ride”

The Shins — “Wonderful Christmas Time”

Rufus Wainwright featuring Sharon Van Etten — “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Paul McCartney — “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Side B

Black Prairie feat. Sallie Ford — “(Everybody’s Waitin’ for) The Man with the Bag”

The Civil Wars — “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”

Calexico — “Green Grows the Holly”

AgesandAges — “We Need a Little Christmas”

Side C

Holly Golightly — “That’s What I Want for Christmas”

Irma Thomas with Preservation Hall Jazz Band — “May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas”

Heartless Bastards — “Blue Christmas”

Eleanor Friedberger — “Santa, Bring My Baby Back (to Me)”

Fruit Bats — “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Side D

Y La Bamba — “Señor Santa (Mister Santa)”

Punch Brothers — “O Come O Come, Emmanuel”

The Head and the Heart — “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

Andrew Bird — “Auld Lang Syne”

