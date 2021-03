You might be looking at that box of old vinyl’s in the attic and thinking that it’s time to get rid of them, well we’re here to tell you…don’t! According to MRC data, vinyl’s seem to be making a comeback based on their increase in revenue. This is the first time since 1986 that records had more sales than CDs. In 2020, vinyl sales were at $626 million and CD sales were at $483 million. Are you surprised by the increase in vinyl sales? Do you own any records? Do you prefer records over CDs?