Vinyl ways: Santana’s ‘Blessings and Miracles’ album now available as two-LP set

Santana‘s latest studio album, the star-studded collaborative project Blessings and Miracles, was initially released on CD and digital formats in October of 2021, but the record now also has been issued as a two-LP vinyl set.

A standard black-vinyl edition can be purchased at various online music sellers, including Santana’s official online store, while limited-edition colored-vinyl versions are available at Target and Barnes & Noble. Target is selling a white, blue and yellow LP collection, while Barnes & Noble’s version is pressed on blue-and-yellow splatter vinyl.

In addition, Santana’s online store is offering a black-and-blue-colored LP set that will be shipped in April.

The vinyl versions of Blessings and Miracles include one bonus track, a song titled “Yo Estare” featuring guest vocals by ex-Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke.

Among the album’s most noteworthy tracks is “Move,” which features Carlos Santana re-teaming with his “Smooth” collaborator Rob Thomas, as well as contributions from pop band American Authors.

Blessings and Miracles also features collaborations with Steve Winwood, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Living Colour‘s Corey Glover, country star Chris Stapleton, late jazz legend Chick Corea, hit songwriter Diane Warren and more.

Santana will kick off a new North American tour in support of the album this Friday, March 25, in Kennewick, Washington. Th etrek runs through an April 16 show in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The band’s upcoming 2022 schedule also includes Las Vegas residency performances in May, and a North American co-headlining tour with Earth, Wind & Fire running from June to August.

Here’s the full track list of the vinyl version of Blessings and Miracles:

Disc 1

Side A

“Ghost of Future Pull”/”New Light”

“Santana Celebration”

“Rumbalero” (featuring Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)

“Joy” (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

“Move” (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)

Side B

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” (featuring Steve Winwood)

“Break” (featuring Ally Brooke)

“Yo Estare” (featuring Ally Brooke)

“She’s Fire” (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)

Disc 2

Side A

“Peace Power” (featuring Corey Glover)

“America for Sale” (featuring Kirk Hammett & Mark Osegueda)

“Breathing Underwater” (featuring Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)

“Mother Yes”

Side B

“Song for Cindy”

“Angel Choir” (featuring Gayle Moran Corea)/”All Together” (featuring Chick Corea)

“Ghost of Future Pull II”

