Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album!!

Ummmm, something missing guys? Where is FLORIDA?
Violent Femmes Spring 2023 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *
05/06 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *
05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^
05/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *
05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *
05/13 – Santa Fe Springs, CA @ Santa Fe Springs Swap
05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *
05/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *
05/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *
Violent Femmes’ Fall 2023 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center *
10/04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *
10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *
10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/14 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
10/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
10/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National