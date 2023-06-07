Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album!!

Ummmm, something missing guys? Where is FLORIDA?

Violent Femmes Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *

05/06 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

05/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/13 – Santa Fe Springs, CA @ Santa Fe Springs Swap

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

05/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *

Violent Femmes’ Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center *

10/04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *

10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

10/14 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

10/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

(Consequence.net)