Virgin Galactic Launches Sweepstakes For Next Trip To Space

Now that Richard Branson has officially flown to space and back, Virgin Galactic is offering the rest of us a chance to visit the stars. Branson’s company has announced a sweepstakes giving away two seats aboard one of its first commercial spaceflights. Entry is free, and more entries can be claimed by making a donation to the Space for Humanity charity. You can submit your entry at omaze.com/space. The contest ends Sept. 1st, with the winner revealed on Sept. 29th. Would you want to travel to space? Will space travel ever be affordable for regular folks?