Virginia AG admits he wore blackface at college party

Controversy in Virginia is escalating after a second state official has come forward admitting to wearing blackface to a college party.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday that he wore blackface during a college party in 1980 in a revelation that further roils the top levels of the state government.

As Gov. Ralph Northam’s career hangs by a thread with calls for his resignation over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, Herring is the next top Democrat under-fire.

Wednesday, the 57-year-old issued a statement admitting he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as a 19-year-old at the University of Virginia.

Herring who recently called for Northam’s resignation said he was “deeply, deeply sorry for the pain that I cause with this revelation.”

Herring went public after rumors of a blackface photo of him had circulated at the Capitol for a little over a day.

However, he did not mention an existing photo in his statement.

On Monday, Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would become governor if Northam resigned, was confronted with unconfirmed allegations of sexual misconduct dating to 2004.

He denied the accusations, calling them a political smear.

Herring would be next in line to be governor of Virginia after Fairfax.

Virginia House speaker, Kirk Cox, a conservative Republican would be next in line for the position after Herring.