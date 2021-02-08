Virtual Beatles festival Fab4Con Jam scheduled for later this month

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Since any sort of fan convention is impossible these days thanks to COVID-19, a gathering devoted to The Beatles is taking place virtually later this month.

Fab4Con Jam is scheduled for February 20 and 21, with a variety of online events. Among the highlights will be a discussion of The Beatles’ final public performance on the roof of Apple Corps headquarters in January of 1969, with four people who were there: EMI tape operator and future artist Alan Parsons, U.S. Apple Records manager Ken Mansfield, Apple press officer Chris O’Dell and equipment manager Kevin Harrington.

There will also be a tribute to the late Beatles road manager and assistant Mal Evans by his friends and colleagues, plus a deep dive into the making of All Things Must Pass with producer John Leckie, who worked on the George Harrison solo project and a screening of a documentary about the Beatles’ time in India.

Musical performances and discussions on topics ranging from the Let It Be movie, to the actors who’ve portrayed the Beatles on film, to the role of women in the history of the band round out the program.

Tickets to Fab4Con Jam are now available; you can buy tickets for separate days, both days, and a VIP pass that gets you all kinds of extra access and merch.

By Andrea Dresdale

