Virtual Cat Stevens tribute festival featuring Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson & more taking place Saturday

A virtual festival paying tribute to Yusuf, a.k.a. the lauded singer-songwriter Cat Stevens, that will feature performances by Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson and dozens of other artists, will premiere this Saturday, December 5.

The online event, dubbed CatSong Festival, will stream at the Yusuf/Cat Stevens YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. ET, and will will feature the various artists performing songs from throughout Yusuf’s long career. In particular, the show will celebrate Stevens’ 1970 albums Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman in honor of their 50th anniversaries.

Other musicians on the lineup include Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd, Imelda May, HAIM, Feist and guitarist Alun Davies, who played on all of Cat’s classic 1970s albums.

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” says Yusuf/Cat Stevens of CatSong. “There’s no better honor for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

As previously reported, deluxe 50th anniversary reissues of both Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman are scheduled to be released this Friday, December 4.

