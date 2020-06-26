Virtual charity festival featuring performances by Phil Lesh and dozens more artists taking place Sunday

Courtesy of Justice Comes Alive

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and his Terrapin Family Band are among more than 50 artists set to take part in an all-day virtual benefit concert called Justice Comes Alive, this Sunday, June 28.

The event, which was organized in partnership with the PLUS1 for Black Lives Fund, will raise money for various organizations that empower Black communities, work toward keeping people out of the criminal justice system and fight systemic racism that exists in our society. The concert’s organizers also are partnering with the HeadCount organization to encourage voter participation.

The Justice Comes Alive lineup also includes veteran bluesman Bobby Rush, G. Love, Ivan Neville, Stanley Jordan, Umphrey’s McGee and Full Moonalice, a band featuring ex-Jefferson Starship bassist Pete Sears and Chambers Brothers frontman Lester Chambers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the concert will feature performances created in various ways specifically for the event, including remote studio sessions, virtual video collaborations and crowd-free sets played at venues around the U.S.

Between performances, various guest speakers, including Dead & Company/ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, will appear to discuss issues such as racism and other relevant topics.

Fans who wish to watch the show can donate any amount via JusticeComesAlive.com. People are being encouraged to make their contributions as soon as possible to secure a spot at the online event. Those who donate will receive a link allowing them to stream the concert via a variety of platforms.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.