Virtual John Lennon tribute concert, featuring Peter Frampton, Matt Sorum and more, taking place Saturday

Courtesy of Veeps/Open Eyes Records

This Saturday, October 9, marks what would’ve been John Lennon‘s 81st birthday, and to commemorate the special day, the third annual “Dear John” charity tribute concert will be held virtually at Veeps.com starting at 3 p.m. ET.

The star-studded event, which is organized by U.K. rock band Blurred Vision, will feature performances or appearances by Peter Frampton, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Lennon’s pre-Beatles group The Quarrymen, former David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick, actors Martin Freeman and Matt Lucas, and many others.

In addition to paying homage to Lennon, the show raises funds for the War Child UK charity, which seeks to help children affected by war around the world.

Tickets for the virtual concert can be purchased at BlurredVision.Veeps.com. The event will be available to watch on demand until October 17.

To raise additional money for War Child, a new song called “Dear John” that Blurred Vision recorded with Frampton and Mollie Marriott — the daughter of late Small Faces/Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott — has been released and is available now digitally and via streaming at OpenEyesRecords.com.

You also can check out a music video for the tune at Blurred Vision’s official YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.