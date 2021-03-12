Virtual "Music on a Mission" benefit, featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & more, takes place today

Courtesy of the Recording Academy®

The Recording Academy’s star-studded virtual Music on a Mission benefit is being held today, raising money for the organization’s MusiCares charity and this year taking the place of Grammy Week’s annual Person of the Year gala.

As previously reported, the ticketed event, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, will feature special appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Lionel Richie, Carole King and other stars. It’ll also include both live and previously unseen archival performances from past Person of the Year events, including clips of Bruce Springsteen, as well as Stevie Nicks duetting with the late Tom Petty. John Legend, HAIM and H.E.R. are among the artists who will deliver new performances.

Tickets for Music on a Mission are priced at $25 and are on sale now at MusiCares.org.

“Music on a Mission is a chance to recognize the challenges music people have faced this past year and honor their resiliency,” says MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “After surveying the music industry, it is clear the pandemic has taken a financial and mental toll. As the leading foundation dedicated to the health and welfare of music people, it is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond. We’re thrilled to pay tribute to the people who have kept the music playing.”

Since it began, MusiCares has distributed more than $22 million to help more than 25,000 industry people, from songwriters, musicians and engineers to bus drivers, guitar techs, record label employees and more.

This year’s Grammy Awards takes place this Sunday, March 14, in Los Angeles and airs on CBS.

By Matt Friedlander

