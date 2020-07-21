Virtual-reality version of Ringo Starr's 80th birthday special available now, with bonus interview

Courtesy of Ceek

Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, the star-studded special celebrating Ringo Starr‘s 80 birthday that first aired July 7 on the AXS TV network and Ringo’s YouTube channel, is now available for viewing via the Ceek Virtual Reality App and Ceek.com.

As previously reported, the program features unique at-home performances and/or previously unseen concert footage of the ex-Beatles drummer and his All Starr Band, plus Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Gary Clark Jr., and Ben Harper with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The show also includes birthday messages from various celebs, and a special video performance of Starr’s 2017 song “Give More Love” featuring Ringo, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, Jeff Bridges, T Bone Burnett and others.

The event benefited four Starr-supported charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

The Ceek presentation includes an exclusive virtual-reality interview that has Starr sitting behind his drum kit at his home recording studio. During the conversation, Ringo talks about using his birthday to spread his message of “peace and love,” his support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, the moment in 1964 when the Beatles decided to never play for segregated audiences, the birthday wish he received this year from the International Space Station and more.

The virtual-reality presentation of Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will be viewable for a week exclusively via the CEEK platform, available for download on Apple, Android, Facebook Oculus and other devices.

Viewers can enjoy the full experience by using a CEEK mobile Virtual Reality headset, but even without a headset, the content can be accessed access on desktops, laptops and tablets via Ceek.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.