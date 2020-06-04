Viva Las Vegas! They’re OPEN!

Las Vegas casinos were allowed to officially reopen at 12:01 am Thursday morning.

They have been closed since March because of the pandemic.

People were lined up to be the first ones inside. Their experience will be a lot different than it was before COVID-19.

Customers will see social distancing signs, masks, plexiglass shields, temperature checks and increased cleaning of slot machines, dice, and chips. Casinos are supposed to only operate at 50 percent capacity.

How will a Las Vegas trip or casino venture change for you in the midst of the pandemic?