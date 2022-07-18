Viva ZZ Top! Texas rock legends line up new Las Vegas residency in December

Courtesy of Live Nation

As ZZ Top prepares to release its latest album, Raw, this Friday, the Texas trio has announced plans for a new Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ latest engagement at the venue inside The Venetian Las Resort is a five-show stand scheduled for December 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, box offices at the resort or by calling 866-641-7469.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to ZZ Top fan club members starting Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. PT; Ticketmaster customers and the resorts’ Grazie loyalty members will have access to the pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

ZZ Top has played several residencies at The Venetian over the years, with the most recent taking place in October 2021.

Leading up to the Vegas performances, the band has over 30 other concerts lined up around the U.S., including a trio of shows in Texas this September that will feature Jeff Beck and Heart‘s Ann Wilson.

Visit ZZTop.com to check out their full itinerary.

