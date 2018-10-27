Vladimir Putin formally invited to the White House in early 2019

National Security Advisor John Bolton confirmed Friday that the White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington D.C.

However, he did not disclose whether he has accepted.

Putin and President Trump have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings, and met for one summit in the Finnish capital in July.

Following the Trump-Putin summit the U.S. President was accused by opponents, and some members of the Republican Party, of failing to stand up to the Russian leader.

