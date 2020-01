Volvo is betting on safety to give you a new car. During the Super Bowl, if one team scores a safety, Volvo will give away $1 million worth of cars to people who entered the contest. The promotion is to recognize the safety of Volvo vehicles and their 1 million lives saved by their innovations. When you sign up for the contest, you’ll be able to design your own Volvo. If you could win any car, what would it be?

