Vote Bon Jovi? Jon announces new politically inspired album title

ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteBon Jovi's new album has a name, and it's inspired by what's going to happen next November in the U.S.

Variety reports that while performing on his Runaway to Paradise fan cruise Tuesday night, Jon Bon Jovi told the crowd that the new record will be called Bon Jovi: 2020. "It’s an election year, so why not?” Bon Jovi told fans. "I couldn’t do any worse.”

He also explained that the album has a different focus than 2016's This House Is Not for Sale.

"[That album] dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” Bon Jovi said. “Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

That vision includes more "socially conscious" material, with songs about gun violence and veterans with PTSD.

“I’m very happy with it,” he said, according to Variety. “It’s a different record.”

No word on a release date, but given the title, we assume it'll be out next year.

During the Runaway to Paradise fan cruise, which is cruising the Mediterranean on the Norwegian Pearl, Jon did a Q&A with fans and performed an acoustic set. Asked which songs he wished he'd written, the rocker named U2’s “Pride ( In the Name of Love),” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer” and "every Beatles song."

