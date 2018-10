If you have not registered to vote in the November 6th midterm election, today is the last day to do so in 19 states.

Those include Arizona, Ohio, Florida, Kentucky and others.

In some states, voters can register online.

In others, people can register on the day of the election. You can check when the deadline in your state is by visiting usvotefoundation.org.

The post Voter Registration Deadline Today In 19 States Including Florida appeared first on 850 WFTL.