Waaaaaaaaaaah! Kathie Lee Is Gone From “Today” On NBC!

Today was Kathie Lee Gifford’s final Today show. She has been co-hosting the fourth hour of the show for 11 years.

Gifford said, “It’s not that I wanted to leave the ‘Today’ show, I just had to leave if I wanted to actually fulfill lifetime dreams I have that I’m running out of time for.”

She continued, “The work that I want to do isn’t here anymore. I am an artist, I’m an actress, I’m a writer, I’m a songwriter, a director now. That’s the stuff that feeds my soul and I know that I’m running out of time to do those things.”

Look for Gifford to make Christian music and films as well as other personal projects.

Will you miss KLG? Will that hour of Today be the same?