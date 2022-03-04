Wacky and Wild: The 6 Weirdest Tourist Attractions In The U.S.

If you are looking for a road trip that promises to be anything but “normal” – this is the list for you.

A website called alittlebithuman.com put together what they call the 6 weirdest tourist attractions in the United States.

Here you go:

Leila’s Hair Museum (Independence, Missouri): The world’s only collection of art made from human hair

SPAM Museum (Austin, Minnesota): You guessed it – a museum dedicated entirely to the famous canned meat brand

Paper House (Rockport, Massachusetts): Visit a home built by a mechanical engineer where all of the interior walls, floors, and furniture are made out of newspapers

Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail (Weldon Spring, Missouri): A massive 54-acre tomb shaped like a trapezoid, made out of old radioactive material. Apparently, there’s no risk of getting radiation sickness from it – they just needed a creative way to clean up a massive mess of radioactive material

Carhenge (Alliance, Nebraska): A take on Stonehenge, but made out of cars. Lots of cars, including a 1965 Ford Thunderbird and a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado.

Mitchell Corn Palace (Mitchell, South Dakota): Extensive murals made entirely of corn and other grains

What’s one of the weirdest places you’ve visited in the U.S.?