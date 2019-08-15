Wait A Minute…So Cigarettes Are “Better” For You Than Vaping And/Or Hookah?!

Before you order that hookah on your next night out a new study says that a hookah is more toxic than other forms of tobacco smoking!

Veronique Perraud from the University of California conducted the study and found that one draw from a pipe contained as many noxious substances as a cigarette.

Carbonyl compounds, benzene, and carbon monoxide were among the substances found during the study which tested emissions at the beginning, midpoint, and end of the smoking session.

Smokers were exposed to a high content of ultra-fine particles in the first 10 minutes, more than during the rest of the session. Those particles pose a major health risk as they impact the pulmonary system and cross the blood-brain barrier.

Do you smoke hookah?