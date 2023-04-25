Wait, David Lee Roth Isn’t FUN All The Time?!

Sammy Hagar felt the need to UNLOAD on David Lee Roth during the latest episode of Steve-O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast. While he praised Roth’s showmanship, and said his early stuff was, quote, “frickin’ great.”

He added, quote, “He doesn’t care about singing. If he did, he’d take care of his voice or he’d take voice lessons and get warmed up and do something. ‘Cause the guy sang so bad last time he was doing shows, it was embarrassing.”

He added, quote, “I care more about my voice than I do my [penis]. If my [penis] didn’t work a couple of times, I’d be okay with it . . . I’d be bummed out . . . but if my voice [effs] up onstage, I’m [effed] bummed, man.”

Sammy said touring with Roth was hell. Quote, “He’s not a fun guy. He doesn’t play well with others. I’m not sure what his problem is.

“[I thought] he’d be a fun guy to know. But he ain’t like that. He ain’t like his persona. When you get around him, he ain’t that guy. He’s some other cat.”

(PROFANITY WARNING: You can listen to the uncensored podcast here.)