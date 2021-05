Elton John can not wait to not have to sing Crocodile Rock again.

The 1972 song was written as a joke that became a hit.

He has never been a fan of the song.

He said in a recent interview that once the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour ends in 2023 he will not sing the song again.

What is your favorite Elton John song that if he doesn’t sing it in concert, you’re mad?

(Wikipedia)