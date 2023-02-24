Wait, First He Stole It, Now The Grinch LOST Christmas?

We’ve already had a few remakes of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Now get ready for the SEQUEL. Yes, they’re doing a sequel. But it’s a BOOK, not a movie or a TV series. Yet. It’s called “How the Grinch LOST Christmas!”, and it’s due out September 5th. And in case you’re wondering, Dr. Seuss had NOTHING to do with it . . . it’s not based on any notes or manuscripts he left behind. But it’s being written and illustrated by two guys who’ve worked on Dr. Seuss-related projects before, so there’s that. The plot picks up a year after the events of the original. The Grinch is still a good guy, but he struggles to remember the true meaning of the holiday as he attempts to decorate the most elaborate tree and win Whoville’s Christmas Crown. (You can preorder the book here.) (Consequence)

