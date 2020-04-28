Wait…is that Chaka Khan….Or Shaka Zulu? THAT Happened On Jeopardy Last Night!

A contestant on Monday night’s Jeopardy! was thinking more about music than history.

Sarah Jett Rayburn’s $2,000 clue was, “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s.”

Rayburn buzzed in and replied, “Who is Chaka Khan?” As soon as she did it, she knew it was wrong. The right answer was Shaka Zulu.

Rayburn won the game but social media had fun with her incorrect answer. One person tweeted, “The Zulu Warrior Leader, Chaka Kahn…I can hear their war chants now: ‘Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn let me rock you, let me rock you Chaka Kahn. Let me rock me rock ya, that’s all I wanna do.’”

What is the most embarrassing mistake you made while playing any kind of game?