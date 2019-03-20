Waiting for the Mueller Report to Drop

The guessing game on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his two-year Russia probe is intensifying.
There have been signs that his team may be wrapping up the Russia investigation.

Several prosecutors and investigators are headed back to their old jobs or are off on new assignments.
Then again, there are also signs of ongoing investigations and possible additional prosecutions.
Mueller’s office is notoriously tight-lipped and has offered no guidance on when the investigation may be finished.

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate on Thursday confirmed Barr as attorney general, placing the veteran government official and lawyer atop the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mueller is obligated to send his findings to Attorney General Bill Barr.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miami issues ‘killjoy’ mandate following viral spring break brawls Robert Kraft to reject plea deal in local prostitution case Outbreak of poisonous toads concerns Palm Beach Gardens community Barron Trump turns 13 Andrew Gillum To Make Big Announcement Today “Jeopardy” Seeking South Florida Contestants
Comments