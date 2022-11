It’s taken some time, but the early reviews of Wakanda Forever are pretty positive. Marvel decided against recasting the role of Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, so the nation of Wakanda is also mourning the loss of their King T’Challa.

When an underwater civilization led by the anti-hero Namor threatens the surface world and tries to take advantage of their loss, a new female hero rises to wear the Black Panther suit. Check out the trailer!