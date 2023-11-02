Walmart Brings The “Mean Girls” Back!

This is so “fetch!” Some of the original cast of the movie “Mean Girls” are reuniting this holiday shopping season. On Wednesday, Walmart launched a series of commercials that feature Lindsay Lohen, Lacey Chabert [[ sha-bear ]] and Amanda Seyfried [[ sigh-fred ]] reprising their roles from the 2004 movie as adults. Walmart will release a new ad featuring a different character each Wednesday leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Lohan said it was nice being able to reunite and catch up with her castmates after all these years.