Walmart Launches Grocery Delivery Service-Will Restock Your Fridge Too!

According to the Today Show, the time has finally come. Walmart has finally kicked off its grocery delivery service, which will stock your food in your fridge and pantry. So far, the service is up and running in Vero Beach, Florida, Kansas City and Pittsburg. A $20 monthly subscription will get you started with the service. Plus, an addition $50 for a smart lock or smart garage door kit, in which Walmart will freely install for you. Then all you have to do is order a minimum of $30 worth of groceries online, the delivery person gets a one-time-only code for your smart lock at the time you request, your food is delivered right to your fridge and that’s it. Do you love Walmart well enough to trust them to deliver your groceries to your refrigerator when you are not home?