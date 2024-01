Walmart has announced plans to open at least 150 new supercenters over the next five years.

While some of the new stores will be remodeled versions of existing locations, most will be built from the ground up, says Walmart spokesman Josh Havens. He did not say where the new stores will be located.

Walmart already owns more than 4,600 stores in the United States.

How has Walmart managed to be so successful when so many other retailers have gone out of business?

