Walmart Unveils List of Top-Rated Toys for Holiday Season

If your kids haven’t already handed you a Christmas wish list, check out Walmart’s list of the hottest toys for this holiday season. The list of the hottest toys includes the Frozen 2 Magic in Motion Elsa doll, Blue’s Clues and You Peek a Boo set, the Paw Patrol Dino Patroller and the Child Bop-It. The force is also strong with Walmart’s toy list, adding the LEGO Death Star Final Duel set and Star Wars Dark Saber as great choices for your little Jedis. If your kids want more time outside, Walmart’s holiday list includes the Jetson Mars light-up, kick-up scooter, the Jetson Plasma light-up hoverboard, plus the Razor Black Label E100 electric scooter. Walmart’s research team for this list are experts; these toys were tested and ranked by kids! See the full list of the hottest 36 toys at walmart.com Have your kids asked for any of the items on Walmart’s hottest toys list? Which toys did you want for the holidays when you were a kid?