Walt Disney World Announces Ultimate Christmas Package

It’s a new day and once again Disney is up to something. This time the House of Mouse is offering up an “Ultimate Disney Christmas Package” that’s sure to make even Santa jealous.

From now until October 26 you can book this Disney World Christmas Package and the travel dates are December 21-26.

Now to the good stuff. The package includes your choice of resort, a 4-day theme park ticket with park hopper option, and tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

If this sounds like something you’d want to do with your family, rates start at $199 per person per night for a family of four in a standard room, plus there are other upgrades.

Have you ever been to Disney during Christmas? Would you rather wake up at home or on vacation at Christmas?