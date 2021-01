Sad to say, Walt Disney World has sent notice that they will be laying off 19 of its cast members.

There’s no word on if these layoffs are in conjunction with other previous layoffs because of COVID 19.

Over the past year, the Walt Disney Company has laid off over 32,000 cast members and 18,000 of them were employed at Walt Disney World Resort.

The additional layoffs will take place on March 20, 2021.

