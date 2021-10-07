‘WandaVision’ Spinoff in the works at Disney Plus

‘WandaVision’ premiered on Disney Plus earlier this year and quickly became a fan favorite. Kathryn Hahn played Agatha Harkness in the ‘WandaVision’ series, and her character is getting a spinoff series on Disney Plus. The spinoff will be a dark comedy written by the head writer of ‘WandaVision’, and the details of the show have not been revealed. ‘WandaVision’ did extremely well scoring 23 Emmy nominations. Are you planning on being a character from the Marvel Universe for Halloween? Are you doing friend costumes or couple costumes?